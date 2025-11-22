LSV Asset Management Acquires 10,772 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 74.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 728.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.23. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on NEWT

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.