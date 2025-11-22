LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. $FSBW

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,807 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,600. This trade represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 14,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $612,642.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,928.25. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock valued at $765,603. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Bancorp Trading Up 3.3%

FSBW opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $41.00 price target on FS Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

