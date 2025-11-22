LSV Asset Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 95.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,296 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $9,456,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,772,476. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $168.28 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.