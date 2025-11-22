LSV Asset Management Sells 40,700 Shares of Friedman Industries Inc. $FRD

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,562,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 189,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 92.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 110.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 82,504 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.49. Friedman Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Friedman Industries ( NASDAQ:FRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

