LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

In other Aptiv news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

