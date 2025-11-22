Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDDT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 202,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,404,025.62. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $6,187,599.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,552,261.76. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,140 shares of company stock valued at $69,998,775. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.