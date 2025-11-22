LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Rimini Street, Inc. $RMNI

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,389 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 899.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 100,249 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $421,045.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,032 shares in the company, valued at $613,334.40. This trade represents a 40.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,817 shares of company stock worth $874,091. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

