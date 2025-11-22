Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $69.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6%

ES stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 10.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

