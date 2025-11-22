20,432 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 143.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 30.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 153.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 203,623 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika Announces Dividend

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.60 million. Playtika had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 114.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on Playtika in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.