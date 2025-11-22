Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in TC Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 77.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.9% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in TC Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.37.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

