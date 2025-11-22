Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of M. WBI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 160,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,675 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 95.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 296,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 144,531 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Macy’s by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $20.12 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

