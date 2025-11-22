Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 36.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Waters by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 79,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waters by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $394.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.90. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

