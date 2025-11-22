Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 26,899 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,899 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OWL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.