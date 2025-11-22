Universal Health Realty Income Trust $UHT Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 40.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 12,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.02 per share, with a total value of $453,383.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 182,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,741,490.08. This trade represents a 7.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $42.82.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 229.46%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

