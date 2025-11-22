16,300 Shares in Modiv Industrial, Inc. $MDV Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 12.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Modiv Industrial by 117,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300,169 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Modiv Industrial stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

Modiv Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.