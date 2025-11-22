LSV Asset Management Takes $112,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 81.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 348,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 156,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 304,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 63,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 252,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 198,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.38. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
