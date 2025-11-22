Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,895 Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 177.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 750,031 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 40.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,921,000 after buying an additional 494,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,620,000 after acquiring an additional 288,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Maximus from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

