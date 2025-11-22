Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,736 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IMCB stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $83.95.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.