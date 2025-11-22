Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,736 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
IMCB stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $83.95.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
