Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $214.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $240.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.17 and a 200 day moving average of $206.15.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

