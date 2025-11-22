Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $74,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 550.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 617,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,281,000 after purchasing an additional 80,111 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $113.31.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

