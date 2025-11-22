Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $381,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. North Forty Two & Co. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $73.65 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

