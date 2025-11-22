Prudential PLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Strategy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Strategy by 71.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Strategy by 1,867.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,220 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $170.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.00. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $166.31 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

