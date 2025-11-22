Prudential PLC Sells 46,157 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,157 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 478,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $588,261.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,429.02. This represents a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $94,178.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,688.50. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

