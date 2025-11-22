Prudential PLC Sells 92,500 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Prudential PLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after buying an additional 1,853,812 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,052.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 554,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 548,491 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

