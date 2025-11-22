Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

