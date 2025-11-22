Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in TKO Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TKO Group Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $212.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.36.
TKO Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.48%.
TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
