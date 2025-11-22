Stryker Corporation $SYK Holdings Trimmed by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.37.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2%

SYK stock opened at $368.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This trade represents a 40.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 522,618 shares of company stock valued at $185,577,237 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

