Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Purchases 12,303 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

