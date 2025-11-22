Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Increased Earnings for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Monday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.63 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

