Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New $36 Million Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 420,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of American International Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American International Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised American International Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

