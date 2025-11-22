Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

