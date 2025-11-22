Cowa LLC Buys 841 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cowa LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.