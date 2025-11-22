Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 744,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.1% during the first quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 19,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

