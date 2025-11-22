Heirloom Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

