Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $27,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,129,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,758,000 after buying an additional 222,221 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after acquiring an additional 291,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,013,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.33.

Equinix Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $754.68 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $802.37 and its 200 day moving average is $813.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

