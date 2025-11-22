Abbott Laboratories $ABT Holdings Lowered by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,800,851 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,502,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,738,831,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.22. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

