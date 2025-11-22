PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,220 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Bruker by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 884,423 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,688,000 after buying an additional 586,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 107.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,465,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 71.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,293,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,298,000 after buying an additional 537,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rothschild Redb raised Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $60.00 price objective on Bruker in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Bruker Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.40 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

