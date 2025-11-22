Geode Capital Management LLC Has $94.14 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.28% of International Bancshares worth $94,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,791 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,405,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in International Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 947,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 209,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 788,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82. International Bancshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy”.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

