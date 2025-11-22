Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.2%

NSC opened at $286.38 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $302.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,900.80. This trade represents a 38.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

