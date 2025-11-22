Cowa LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.38. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

