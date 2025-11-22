Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPRO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expro Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.82 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Expro Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $411.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expro Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 159,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expro Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

