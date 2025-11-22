Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 70.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

FFC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0977 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

