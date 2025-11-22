Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 17,777 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,777 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.92% of Power Integrations worth $91,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,291,000 after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 749,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,919,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 270.97%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

