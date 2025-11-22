Enpro Inc. $NPO Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.36% of Enpro worth $94,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enpro by 19.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enpro by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 12.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enpro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $216.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day moving average of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Enpro Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

