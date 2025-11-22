PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $808,000 Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE USFD opened at $71.15 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.