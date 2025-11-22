KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $43,690,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 551.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 205,414 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 625.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $7,955,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

