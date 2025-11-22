Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 14.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) were down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 307.53 and last traded at GBX 313.46. Approximately 6,301,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 2,325,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 368.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CWR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 300 to GBX 530 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Trading Down 14.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of £609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.45.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) EPS for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. Research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceres Power

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.