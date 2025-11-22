Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $239.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $229.63 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.