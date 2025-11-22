VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.