Toast, Inc. $TOST Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Toast by 1,383.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Toast by 2,356.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of Toast stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Toast’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,059 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $37,636.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 229,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,264.18. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toast from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.