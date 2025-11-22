Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASTS. UBS Group lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS opened at $51.37 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

